Health advisory issued in area near Martinez Shell refinery

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials have issued a health advisory because of an incident at the Shell refinery in Martinez and Pacheco. (KGO-TV)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials have issued a health advisory because of an incident at the Shell refinery in Martinez and Pacheco.

Refinery officials say anyone with respiratory issues in this area could be affected.

Shell officials say eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people.

RELATED: Chevron to pay Richmond $5 million to settle 2012 refinery fire lawsuit

If you experience any irritation, you're advised to go inside and rinse the affected areas of your body with water.

The company released a statement saying, "Due to unit upset, there is a potential for odors to reach the refinery boundary. Community monitoring is continuing while the refinery units are stabilized. Out of caution we've call a community warning system level 2. To this point we have not seen anything on our fence line monitors, or through our community monitoring. We are communicating with county health and will continue to provide updates as the situation resolves itself."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shellhealthwarningMartinezPacheco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'S*** happens:' New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
San Francisco's Van Ness Avenue partially closed as project moves forward
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
Coyotes cause concern for South Bay pet owners after several cats killed
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Former Thai Navy SEAL dies preparing for cave rescue mission
Man accused of shooting and killing SF security guard appears in court
Show More
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
LAPD cracks down on illegal pot shops
Klamathon Fire leads to state of emergency in Siskiyou County
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside
More News