AIDS WALK

10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk San Francisco

At least 10,000 walked through Golden Gate Park today to raise money for organizations that help those with HIV and AIDS. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Ten thousand people walked more than 6 miles through Golden Gate Park on Sunday for the 32nd Annual AIDS Walk San Francisco.

ABC7 News has been a proud sponsor of the event since 1987.

Participation is free but the money raised through sponsorships benefits more than 32 Bay Area HIV/AIDS care and prevention services and advocacy groups.

PHOTOS: 2018 AIDS Walk San Francisco


"And in asking your friends and family to donate, you're also building awareness around HIV and AIDS because AIDS is not over," said AIDS Community Research Initiative of America's Kelsey Louie. "We still have 40,000 new HIV infections across the country every year."

"The sheer volume of people that are here today lets me know that I am not alone and there are other people that care and so I'm here with them to help those that are not as fortunate as myself and that need some help," Project Open Hand's Ana Rivera said.

Event organizers hope to raise at least $1.8 million this year.

