AIDS WALK

2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The annual AIDS Walk San Francisco takes place on Sunday in Golden Gate Park.


The 10K fundraising walk benefits dozens of local HIV and AIDS programs, such as Project Open Hand and Positive Resource Center.

There is still time to register - just call 415-615-WALK or click here.

Click here for a look at ABC7's stories, videos, and photos on the annual event.

Share your AIDS Walk SF photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV!

