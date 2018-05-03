4 fun ways to break a sweat in Brentwood this May

Moves with the boys

With spring in the air, the time is right to dust off your trainers and burn a few extra calories. But working on your fitness doesn't have to be a solitary affair.Here are four fitness events coming up around the neighborhood that will make breaking a sweat a more fun, communal experience.Movember is back sixth months early thanks to Lululemon's Boys of Brentwood spring workout series. In partnership with The Movember Foundation -- a global organization focused on changing the face of men's health -- Lululemon ambassadors will host fitness classes for men once a week throughout the month. Free workouts include group runs, yoga sessions and cycling -- but you don't have to grow a mustache to participate.Classes run once a week starting Thursday 5/3; weekly dates and times varyLululemon Brentwood, 11920 San Vicente Blvd.FreeStrap on some gloves and spend an hour sparring in support of young women around the world. The West Los Angeles Girl Up Club, a United Nations Foundation program that helps girls advocate for their peers globally, is hosting its annual charity workout this Sunday at Box 'N Burn Brentwood.Sunday5/6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Box 'N Burn Brentwood, 11980 San Vicente Blvd.$35Dance until you drop, then fall into a deep, rejuvenating mediation at the weekly Shakti Soul class at AZIAM Yoga. Every Friday night, students dance freestyle to hip-hop and house music, then cool down with a soothing sound healing.Every Friday in May, 7:30-9:30 p.m.AZIAM Yoga, 13050 San Vicente Blvd.$15 suggested donationLocal entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to a special lunchtime workout session Thursday, May 24, at Moore Dancing. The dance fitness class will focus on cardio, sculpting and toning, followed by the opportunity to mingle with business-minded peers and shop goods from local makers.Thursday 5/24, 1-3 p.m.Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.$22