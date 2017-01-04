7 ON YOUR SIDE

9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled for low vitamin B1 levels

ORRVILLE, Ohio --
The J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food after it was found to contain possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

A quality assurance team discovered the issue while reviewing productions records, according to the company.

So far, no animals have become sick as a result of the thiamine.

The affected product was sold in stores from Dec. 20, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.
You can check to see if your cat food is affected by checking the FDA's website

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a Vitamin B1 deficiency, gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms, decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallpet healthfoodcatsu.s. & world7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Toshiba recalls 83,000 laptop batteries from Panasonic
Tips for escaping dangerous fire inside buildings
Consumer Reports reveals top rated fitness trackers
More 7 On Your Side
HEALTH & FITNESS
Los Altos teen creates suicide help website for peers
PHOTOS: Horrors of methamphetamine abuse
Uptick in illness linked to marijuana use in Colorado
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2017
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
Show More
At least 103 injuries reported in train crash in Brooklyn
Warriors set to break ground on new San Francisco venue
Storm sends San Lorenzo River above flood stage in Santa Cruz
Janet Jackson has a new baby at 50
Official: Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos