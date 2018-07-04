ASTHMA

Air quality concerns linger as wildfires rage in California

EMBED </>More Videos

With air quality in the news because of the wildfires there's a lot of talk about breathing concerns. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
With air quality in the news because of the wildfires there's a lot of talk about breathing concerns.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord

Should we be concerned about the air quality if we're not in the fire zone?

Dr. Washington Burns with the Prescott-Joseph Center sat down with ABC7 with everything you need to know.

BAAQMD Wildfire Safety Tips

  • If it looks smoky outside, avoid physical outside activities and don't let your children play outdoors.


  • If you are advised to stay indoors, keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed unless it's extremely hot outside. If you don't have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in extremely hot weather. In these cases, seek alternative shelter.

  • Run your home or car air conditioner on recycle or recirculate. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

  • If you have asthma or other lung disease, make sure you follow your doctor's directions about taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.


  • If you have heart or lung disease, if you are an older adult, or if you have children, talk with your doctor about whether and when you should leave the area.


MORE INFO: Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfiresmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush fireevacuationair qualitybay area air quality management districtasthmaCaliforniaSacramentoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Smoke Advisory issued for Bay Area due to wildfires
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
County Fire now at 32,500 acres, 2 percent contained
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
ASTHMA
MAPS: A look at the 'Pawnee Fire' burning in Clearlake Oaks
PHOTOS: Bay Area sky turns eerie orange from County Fire smoke
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Smoke, fog creep towards SF at sunset
Smoke creates eerie orange haze in Bay Area
More asthma
HEALTH & FITNESS
Protecting your family from ticks
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
Study: Red wine may help prevent cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Moraga hosts special filmmaking camp for extraordinary minds
Man robs Fresno mini mart with plastic bag
Show More
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
Protecting your family from ticks
Here's how to shield your home from wildfires
Parade of fire trucks, firefighters battle County Fire
Police identify woman who climbed Statue of Liberty
More News