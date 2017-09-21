  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
HEALTH & FITNESS

Baby whose mother chose giving birth over chemotherapy has died

Life Lynn DeKlyen, left, died Wednesday evening at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Life's mother, Carrie DeKlyen, died Sept. 9, three days after giving birth. (Michelle Werkema/Courtesy of Sonya Nelson via AP)

DETROIT, Mich. --
The baby born of a Michigan woman who chose to forgo chemotherapy to give birth to the child has died, a relative said Thursday.

Life Lynn DeKlyen died Wednesday evening at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, her aunt Sonya Nelson said.

Life's mother, Carrie DeKlyen, died Sept. 9, just three days after giving birth to her sixth child.

The family posted about the tragedy to their Facebook page Thursday morning, saying, "It is with great sadness and a absolutely broken heart that I tell you Life Lynn passed away last night. Carrie is now rocking her baby girl. I have no explanation of why this happened, but I do know Jesus loves us and someday we will know why. The grief we feel is almost unbearable, please be praying for our family."
healthcancerpregnant womanbabybaby deathu.s. & worldfamilymotherhoodMichigan
