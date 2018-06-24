BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Achieve your health goals one step at a time!

Meet Katy Jercich, the head health coach and holistic nutritionist at Studiomix in San Francisco. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Meet Katy Jercich, the head health coach and holistic nutritionist at Studiomix in San Francisco.

Earning her certificate in holistic nutrition from Bauman College in Berkeley, Katy strives to inspire others to incorporate healthy habits into their daily lives. Empowered by the philosophy that health is a lifestyle and responsibility, Katy promotes fun, uplifting, and invigorating fitness strategies to help her clients reach their goals.

To learn more about Katy and Studiomix visit: http://www.studiomix.com/

