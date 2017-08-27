BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: 'Light The Night' fundraiser helping benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Light The Night aims to bring light to the darkness of cancer through research and cures. (KGO)

SAN JOSE (KGO) --
Light The Night aims to bring light to the darkness of cancer through research and cures. Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures. LLS works to ensure access to treatments for all blood cancer patients, and to bring communities together to celebrate those who are fighting the disease and to honor those we have lost.

Liam Sousa is just 3 years old and he's already beaten cancer twice. This is Liam's "comeback year." In 2016, he was named as the Silicon Valley event's "Honored Hero," but was unable to complete the walk when his relapsed with AML, just 2 weeks prior to the walk.

Liam is now out of isolation and down to just 2 hospital visits a month. He is enjoying things he hasn't been able to up until this point, such as cherry picking, going to the park, or even just stepping outside. It seems entirely fitting that Liam returns to Avaya Stadium as the Honored Hero for the 2017 Light The Night.

Click here for more information or to register for the 2017 Light The Night walk
