Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Taylor Family Foundation's Mission is to preserve the wellness and enhance the quality of life for children in Northern California living with life-threatening and chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities and youth at-risk through unique therapeutic experiences and support. TTFF offers a unique opportunity for children as well as families by giving therapeutic recreation, specialized support and resources. The Taylor Family Foundation hosts an extremely diverse group of 3,000 children with chronic medical conditions for over 30 camp sessions.

In Harmony Music Therapy Services helps The Taylor Family Foundation bring music to camp through the Music Therapy Program. In addition, in conjunction with Sophie's Place, they provide music therapy in local hospitals and hospice homes.

You can help support The Taylor Family Foundation by attending its Day in the Park Fundraiser!
Experience a fabulous day of gourmet food, wine, craft beer and auction. With a live performance by Michael Franti and Spearhead.
Date: Sunday, August 27, 2017
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location:

Camp Arroyo
5555 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA 94550
(925)-455-5118
https://ttff.org/
