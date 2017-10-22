BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: The gift of music therapy

The gift of Music Therapy! Camp Hope is helping kids overcome loss through the power of music. (KGO)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Located at Camp Arroyo near Livermore, California, Camp Hope is a free weekend camp for children and teens who have experienced the loss of a significant loved one. Camp Hope is staffed by volunteers who have also experienced tragedy and allows those dealing with loss to connect with others that are coping with similar situations. Campers are able to express their feelings, receive support, make new friends, and learn that they are not alone. New Camper Registration takes place from October 20-22, 2017. Click the link below to register your loved one this fall 2017.

The Taylor Family Foundation (TTFF) offers an unparalleled opportunity for children and their families by providing specialized support, recreation, and resources. TTFF's mission is to improve the quality of life for children with developmental disabilities, chronic and life-threatening illnesses, and youth at risk in Northern California. To date, the foundation has served and supported over 45,000 children and nearly 80,000 families. TTFF's provides therapeutic experiences and support through its free camp sessions and various life-enriching events throughout the year.

Location:
Camp Arroyo
5555 Arroyo Road

Livermore, CA 94550
(925)-455-5118
https://ttff.org/
