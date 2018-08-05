BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement

Learn about the latest in hip and knee joint replacement, rehabilitation and research.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Learn about the latest in hip and knee joint replacement, rehabilitation and research.

Established in 2012, Washington Hospital's Institute for Joint Restoration and Research advances the field of hip and knee joint replacement via comprehensive research, education, and clinical outcome improvements. Under the direction of Dr. John Dearborn and Dr. Alexander Sah, the Institute strives to improve patient outcomes using the latest surgical and rehabilitation protocols for extraordinary results. The Institute's team of expert surgeons is committed to extensive learning and patient education in an effort to deliver leading care and research within the medical industry.

Address:
2000 Mowry Avenue
Fremont CA 94538
(888) 494-7003

