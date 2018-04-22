BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Washington Hospital

Take an active role in your health with Bay Area Healthier Together! (KGO)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 San Francisco has partnered with Washington Hospital Healthcare System to bring you Bay Area Healthier Together. This initiative seeks to spark conversation regarding health topics that impact the lives of Bay Area residents. Committed to providing resources, information, insight, and support, Bay Area Healthier Together helps individuals become better advocates for and stewards of their health and wellness.
Located in Fremont, California, Washington Hospital Healthcare System has delivered leading healthcare services to patients since 1958. The health professionals at Washington Hospital are dedicated to the patient-first ethic by offering the highest quality care to individuals in need of medical attention. The hospital makes it their mission to provide advanced medical services, research, and education to improve and maintain the health status of their patients. Washington Hospital continues to deliver numerous specialized programs and clinical services including neuroscience, orthopedics, cancer care, and much more. Click the links below for a full list of programs and services:
Address:
Washington Hospital Healthcare System

2000 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
