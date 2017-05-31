Beloved San Mateo teacher in urgent need of kidney

A beloved teacher on the Peninsula is in urgent need of a kidney. But instead of just worrying about herself, she's now turning her ordeal into a lesson about gratitude and perseverance.It's a story you'll see only on ABC7 News.At Nueva School in San Mateo, teacher Kim Saxe is in a race against time. "Hope is a beautiful thing," she says.Saxe is suffering from end stage renal failure and now needs a kidney transplant in order to survive. "I decided I have to do everything I possibly can right now," she said.The former engineer turned educator broke the news to her campus community late last week. Students and staff just couldn't believe it."Right after the shock and sadness was, how do I be there for her and how do I help her in a time where she needs me, cause she's been there really for me," student Ari Nazem said.The outpouring of support has been huge. So far, dozens of people have stepped up to see if their kidneys could be a match for Saxe.But some know that it might not be enough. "I felt an obligation, an obligation simply to do something that was really not that difficult for me and yet utterly critical for Kim," fellow teacher Carlo Cerruti said.Saxe is among more than 120,000 people in the country who are currently waiting for a kidney transplant.Nueva parents say they can't imagine the school without her and they're glad she's opening up about such a personal experience."She has always been true to the idea that the best exists in each one of her students, identifying that and giving a voice to it," parent Cynthia Sherrill said.Those that know her best say she's downright inspiring. "Kim is part of something larger and I think she's very aware of that. And that, in doing this, she's kinda spreading the word for not only herself but a whole community, everybody looking for organs," alumna Alexandra Howard said.A teacher who has spent decades building students up is now embracing some of the strength and support that she never expected to come her way."People who are probably out there like me, who think there's no one would do this for them. And I'm telling you, they're like angels on Earth, really, and there are many of them," Saxe said.