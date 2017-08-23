HEALTH & FITNESS

13-year-old Ohio boy who had heart transplant dies on first day of school

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy who received a heart transplant months ago has died on the first day of school. (WKRC-TV)

GOSHEN, Ohio --
A 13-year-old boy who received a heart transplant months ago has died on the first day of school.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reports Peyton West died Thursday. His family says he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needed three open-heart surgeries before his fifth birthday. He had to have a transplant when his health deteriorated in March.

Peyton's father, Corey West, says he seemed fine Thursday. He smiled for a photo that morning before leaving their home in Goshen, about 31 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

On the way to school, Peyton told his father he didn't feel right. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His family says they still don't know what happened.

"We don't know why," Corey West told WKRC-TV. "We don't understand it but we know God has a purpose and Peyton touched so many lives in just his short time here."

Family and friends held a prayer vigil Thursday night to honor Peyton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
healthchild deathheart transplantsurgeryu.s. & worlddoctors
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
West Nile Virus detected in Monterey Co. for first time this year
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
President Trump salutes American Legion during speech
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes
Lake County deputy dies in patrol car crash
Drawing nears for Powerball jackpot that's climbed to $700M
FULL LIST: Counter demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley rallies
ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee taken off game due to name
Navy relieves commander of 7th Fleet after string of accidents
Show More
Police use tear gas to disperse crowd outside Trump rally
Rohnert Park theater company cancels KKK-themed play
Dad creates app to compel kids to reply to messages
Missing teen walks out of Tennessee woods after 11 days
Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally
More News
Top Video
Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes
Back-to-School hacks for parents and kids
Starbucks selling new sushi burrito
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
More Video