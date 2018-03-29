COFFEE

California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.

by Elissa Harrington
LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.

Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a proposed decision Wednesday that Starbucks and other coffee companies failed to show the threat from a chemical compound produced in the coffee roasting process was insignificant.

A nonprofit group had sued coffee roasters, distributors and retailers under a state law that requires warnings on a wide range of chemicals that can cause cancer. One is acrylamide, a carcinogen present in coffee.

The coffee industry had claimed the chemical was present at harmless levels and should be exempt from the law because it results naturally from the cooking process to make the beans flavorful.

Proposed California judicial decisions can be reversed but are reversed rarely.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancercoffeeu.s. & worldstarbucksjudgehealthstudyresearchscienceCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COFFEE
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF
More coffee
HEALTH & FITNESS
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Study: Scientists discover new organ
Doctor recommends HPV vaccine for teen boys, girls
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
Show More
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
How to help NASA observe the clouds
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Video