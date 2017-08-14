State health officials are warning of a spike in cases of valley fever.The California Department of Public Health says it received reports of more than 5,300 cases of the illness in 2016.A reason for the increase isn't known, but officials believe changes in testing, diagnosis and reporting patterns have had an impact.People infected with valley fever may have flu-like symptoms.It is prevalent in arid regions and can be contracted by breathing in fungus-laced spores from dust.