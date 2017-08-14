HEALTH & FITNESS

California officials warn of spike in cases of valley fever

State health officials are warning of a spike in cases of valley fever. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
State health officials are warning of a spike in cases of valley fever.

The California Department of Public Health says it received reports of more than 5,300 cases of the illness in 2016.

A reason for the increase isn't known, but officials believe changes in testing, diagnosis and reporting patterns have had an impact.

People infected with valley fever may have flu-like symptoms.

It is prevalent in arid regions and can be contracted by breathing in fungus-laced spores from dust.
