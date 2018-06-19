Chill out: Mission Dolores spa offers cryo, float therapy

The Mission Dolores neighborhood has a new spa that gives clients two ways to chill out -- and one is quite literal.
Reboot Float & Cryo Spa, which also has locations in the Marina and Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood, describes itself as a "sanctuary" where clients can "decompress and recover from the physical and mental stress of daily life," according to its website.
Cryotherapy treatments expose clients to extreme cold that reportedly reduces inflammation, boosts mood and provides other benefits.
Reboot's float therapy uses isolation tanks filled with warm water that contains hundreds of pounds of dissolved epsom salts. Clients enter the tank to float for up to an hour to reduce stress, a practice also used by some athletes in recovery mode. The spa also offers an infrared sauna it claims offers better benefits than traditional steam.
Reboot Float & Cryo Spa's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
"I like how floating relaxes my mind, eases the stress in my shoulders and neck and glutes, and results in me feeling like I'm floating in outer space looking at the planets," wrote Leanne W. "It's like a drug trip without the drugs."
Alyssa W. said, "I had my first cryo facial administered by Anya. She made me feel very relaxed and comfortable throughout the entire experience, and she made sure to focus on the areas I mentioned."
Reboot Float & Cryo Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, noon-10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekends.
