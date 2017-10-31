Consumer Reports: Does garlic have health benefits?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Many foods are said to have healing properties, and claims surrounding the health benefits of garlic have swirled for centuries.
It has been said to do everything from ward off the common cold, to lower high blood pressure and cholesterol and even lower your risk of cancer. And while some of those claims are way overblown, Consumer Reports says there is some truth to the health benefits of garlic.
Watch the video above to see where the truth lies.
All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.