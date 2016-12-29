7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Reports warns against mixing medications with alcohol
If you take medication, there's something to be cautious about when it comes to alcohol. 7 On Your Side partnered with Consumer Reports to find out why. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you take medication, there's something to be cautious about when it comes to alcohol. 7 On Your Side partnered with Consumer Reports to find out why.

'Tis the season for lots of eating and drinking, but here's a warning - drinking even a little alcohol when you're taking certain prescription and over-the-counter drugs can be a health hazard.
Consumer Reports is published by Consumers Union. Both Consumer Reports and Consumers Union are not-for-profit organizations that accept no advertising. Neither has any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

(All Consumer Reports Material Copyright 2014. Consumers Union of U.S. Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
