Early exposure to peanuts could prevent allergies, research says

Parents are being told by the federal government that much of what we know about peanut allergies is wrong.New government research shows the best way to prevent a peanut allergy is to feed your baby peanut foods early and often. The more allergy prone the child, the earlier they should b exposed to train their immune systems.Babies with severe eczema or egg allergies should start on peanut-based foods at 4-6 months right when they start solid foods. Those with mild allergies should start at six months.For anyone else, it's whenever the parents and doctors see fit.The new recommendations come after a large trial found regular peanut consumption before age five cuts a child's allergy risk by 80 percent.Currently, two percent of children in the United States have a peanut allergy. That number has quadrupled in the last 13 years. Hopefully, the new guidelines will make a dent. Peanuts can be a choking hazard so it's best to ask your doctor what the best way to prepare peanuts is.