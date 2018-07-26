HEALTH & FITNESS

Empire Brazilian Jiu Jitsu debuts in the Mission

Photo: Empire Brazilian Jiu Jitsu/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Brazilian jiu-jitsu spot has opened its doors in the Mission. The fresh arrival, called Empire Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, aka Empire BJJ, is located at 2356 Mission St. between 19th and 20th streets.

Classes at the new studio are taught by Kurt Osiander and Jake Scovel. According to their bios, Osiander is a veteran instructor who has taught seminars all over the world, and Scovel has spent years competing in tournaments, where he cultivated a passion "for showing others how to improve their game."

Currently, the studio offers three classes per day between Monday to Saturday, including the classic BJJ - Gi or one class of Muay Thai on Saturday mornings. (Check out the schedule here.)

The business offers a monthly membership or a 10-class pack, along with private lessons with Osiander or Scovel.

Empire Jiu Jitsu is off to a good start, earning a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Nicholas A., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "World class jiu jitsu by guys who have been at it for many years. Both Kurt and Jake are long-time competitors, and can give you the kind of insight that can transform your game. Check them out!"

Yelper Matthew D. added, "This place is legit. Kurt and Jake are great teachers and teach great techniques that really work, and together with savages that train there, the place has great community feel to it."

"Kurt is one of the best instructors in the world, he is the embodiment of old school Jiu-Jitsu," added Mike M. "Whether you have a troubled teen who needs structure and discipline, or you are an adult looking for self defense or competition, Empire BJJ is a fantastic place to train."

Head on over to check it out: Empire Jiu Jitsu is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
