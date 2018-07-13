HIV

EXCLUSIVE: Oakland hospital routinely tests patients for HIV

EMBED </>More Videos

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland routinely screens for the virus when patients come to the emergency room, one of the few hospitals that does. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Just in time for AIDS Walk San Francisco on Sunday, there's a story about an East Bay hospital taking the lead in helping people find out their HIV status.

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland routinely screens for the virus when patients come to the emergency room, one of the few hospitals that does.

VIDEO: SF man raises awareness about HIV while traveling world

When Alan Markert came to Alta Bates Summit, it was to find out why he felt weak and out of breath. The findings from a simple blood test would change his life.

"They told me that I had walking pneumonia, that's why I was there. And also, on top of that, you're also HIV positive."



For more than a decade the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that hospitals test for the virus that causes AIDS in emergency rooms. Most do not. And many patients won't seek out testing themselves because of the stigma.

"It has really driven some people away from conventional testing in some cases because they don't want to be associated with what a positive result means. That's why the emergency room testing is so important," said Dr. Christopher Hall.

RELATED: New at-home kit promises to be the Amazon of STD testing

Every time an ambulance brings someone to the ER at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and a patient's blood is drawn, it is routinely tested for HIV, unless the patient opts out.

Patients can say no. Most do not. Over the past year, 6,300 patients have been tested. More than two dozen found out they were HIV positive who may not have found out otherwise.

"Testing a patient takes as few as 30 seconds and it doesn't add time to the nursing workflow," said East Bay Advanced Care's Ryan Anson.

Patients can then be transferred seamlessly into what used to be known as the hospital's East Bay Aids Center for treatment. But the system has been so successful, Alta Bates Summit has changed the name to East Bay Advanced Care because they're broadening the mission to include hepatitis B and C.

They've also managed to keep costs down. "We do hope to help make this the standard at other hospitals," said Hall.

"In talking to the doctors here at EBAC, OK, this is not a death sentence," Markert said.

It's not, but you have to know your status first.

Click here for more stories and videos related to HIV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtestsHIVsexually transmitted infectionsvirushospitalAIDSOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: SF man raises awareness about HIV while traveling world
New at-home kit promises to be the Amazon of STD testing
HIV
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
Hairdresser jailed for infecting men with HIV
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
More HIV
HEALTH & FITNESS
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
What's the best bug spray? Consumer Reports has new ratings
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as SF rideshare driver
Posey Tube reopens in Alameda following injury accident
Oakland Zoo visitors stuck on gondola say they were scared
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Officials still searching for missing Oregon woman
SFMTA set to vote on whether to ban tour buses near 'Full House'
Show More
Iceberg 4 miles long breaks off from Greenland glacier
Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room
VIDEO: 'These were violent rapes committed by a serial rapist,' SFPD says
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
More News