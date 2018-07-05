HEALTH & FITNESS

Experts: Third of Americans not getting sleep they need

EMBED </>More Videos

About a third of Americans are not getting the sleep they need according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
About a third of Americans are not getting the sleep they need according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts say there are a number of things that can cause a person to not get enough rest.

RELATED: Magnets offer hope for people with sleep apnea

What you wear can be a problem -- pajamas can cause over heating.

If you like to nap that can throw things off. It should be no more than 20 minutes long and at least six to seven hours before you go to sleep.

Also, don't eat a big meal right before you go to bed.

But there is one thing you should do, no matter what. It's important to have a routine schedule because your brain has a routine schedule and all of the cells in your body have a 24-hour cycle.

If your mind is racing and full of thoughts, experts recommend writing them down and finding solutions a couple of hours before you climb into bed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsleephealthy livingu.s. & worldcdcgood morning america
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Magnets offer hope for people with sleep apnea
HEALTH & FITNESS
Air quality concerns linger as wildfires rage
Protecting your family from ticks
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Former Thai Navy SEAL dies during cave rescue mission
Man accused of shooting and killing SF security guard appears in court
LAPD cracks down on illegal pot shops
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside
Cascade of illegal fireworks dampens flare of July 4th in Oakland
Show More
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Person fatally struck by Caltrain in Redwood City
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
More News