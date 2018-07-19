HEALTH & FITNESS

Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Family hoping to get 11-month-old back to Houston to treat illness. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Emma Rose Barba had been a happy baby on vacation with her parents in Mexico until Saturday.

It was the 11-month-old's first trip, and the purpose was to visit her father's extended family in San Luis Potosi.

"She was squirming around," said her mother, Emily. "And when she opened her eyes, it was as if she was in a lot of pain."

She was given over-the-counter medication at a clinic. Then her symptoms worsened. Her parents took her to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery. What was first thought to be a stomach virus turned into an emergency operation to repair her intestines. During the surgery, her parents said a catheter was moved and forced fluid into her lungs, compromising her breathing.

She had a scan Wednesday to determine if the lack of oxygen damaged her brain.

It's a lot for a baby to endure, and even more for her parents.

"We just want to get her home to Houston," said her father, Francisco Barba. "We know Texas Children's Hospital is one of the best. We just want to get her there as soon as possible."

That would probably require a medical flight with staff, which could cost up to $30,000, the family said. Complicating the situation is that the Barba family has Medicaid insurance, which doesn't pay for medical care outside the U.S.

"Never leave the country without it," said travel professional Mike Weingart. "You can buy travel insurance that often covers trip interruption, medical emergencies outside the country, and medical emergency transport."

Coverage he said typically costs about 10 percent of the airline ticket. Weingart said he was told that travel insurance claims outrank even homeowner's insurance claims.

The Barba family now has a GoFundMe account to raise money for their medical bills and a medical flight home for their daughter who remains in ICU in San Luis Potosi.

"We hope people will be generous and help us get our baby home."

By late afternoon, just over $6,600 had been donated.

For more information on Emma Rose's story, and to donate, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildrenbabymexicochildren's healthu.s. & worldhealth careHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News