Family of Oakland teen Jahi McMath speaks in San Francisco

Jahi McMath, 13, was pronounced brain dead in Dec. 2013 after severe complications from sleep apnea surgery at Children's Hospital Oakland.

The mother of Jahi McMath, the Oakland girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death, spoke out on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Jahi's mother Nailah Winkfield discussed the ongoing dispute over her daughter's death, saying she has no regrets over her choice to not pull the plug on her daughter.

Winkfield said last Thursday that doctors in New Jersey declared McMath dead from excessive bleeding and liver failure after an operation to treat an intestinal issue.

McMath had been in a vegetative state since December 2013, when a California coroner ruled that the 13-year-old girl died after suffering irreversible brain damage during an operation to remove her tonsils.

Winkfield refused to accept the conclusion and moved the girl to New Jersey, where she had been kept on life support and received care. The state accommodates religions that don't recognize brain death.

Winkfield had acknowledged her daughter's dire medical condition but said her Christian beliefs compelled her to fight for care because the girl occasionally showed physical signs of life by twitching her finger or wriggling her toe.

Her family said there will be a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland and burial at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Hayward.
