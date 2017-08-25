Five-year-old R.E. Pranke was born without arms, and she decided that prosthetic arms weren't right for her. Instead, she uses her feet.
"She's able to feed herself. She can drink. She can brush her own teeth," her mom, Karlyn Pranke, explained to KSTP.
And now, thanks to a bike accessory made especially for her, she can ride a bike.
The staff at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minnesota, put together a device using PVC pipes and braces. It attaches to R.E.'s back and the handles of a bike, enabling her to steer with her shoulders.
R.E., who is starting kindergarten next week, says she asked for the device because she wants to be just like other kids.
"Just the freedom," her mom said. "I mean you should hear her giggle when she is able to do it."
Read more about this story from KSTP.
