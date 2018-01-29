HEALTH & FITNESS

Get Away: 3 Under-$500 SFO Flight + Hotel Combos Coming Up This Weekend

Got the winter blues? It may be time for a spontaneous weekend getaway.

If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight this weekend, we've got three solid options for destinations that'll cost you less than $500, via travel site Kayak.

These include round-trip, non-stop flights leaving SFO on the evening of Friday, February 2nd and returning on Sunday, February 4th, along with two nights in a hotel.

(Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change. Flights listed are for one traveller, but most hotel rooms accommodate two people.)

Denver




Photo: Mark Byzewski/Flickr

The round-trip flight: United/Frontier -- $350

This flight departs at 8:36 pm on Friday, arriving in Denver at 12:01am (flight time is 2 hours, 25 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart Denver at 4:05pm and arrive in San Francisco at 5:59pm (flight time is 2 hours, 54 minutes).

Click here to book SFO-DEN (United, one-way, $201). Click here to book DEN-SFO (Frontier, one-way, $149).

The hotel: Two nights at La Quinta Inn & Suites Denver Southwest Lakewood -- $142

Complimentary breakfast, free internet and a pet-friendly policy make La Quinta Inn & Suites Denver Southwest Lakewood a fine choice, and it's got a "very good" Priceline user score of 8.1. Click here to book.
Total price tag: $499

Orlando




Photo: Travis Wise/Flickr

The round-trip flight: Frontier/Alaska -- $371

This flight departs at 10:25pm on Friday, arriving in Orlando at 6:51am on Saturday (flight time is 5 hours, 26 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart Orlando at 5:10pm and arrive in San Francisco at 8:23pm (flight time is 6 hours, 13 minutes). Click here to book SFO-MCO (Frontier, one-way, $157). Click here to book MCO-SFO (Alaska, one-way, $214).

The hotel: Two nights at Motel 6 Orlando - Kissimmee Main Gate East -- $123

This Motel 6 is located off of I-4, across the street from the Old Town with a 50's-style fun park with weekend car shows. This Motel 6 is located near Walt Disney World, Sea World & Universal Studios. Click here to book.

Total price tag: $494

Los Angeles




Photo: Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr

The round-trip flight: American Airlines -- $267

The flight departs at 7:30pm on Friday, arriving at LAX at 9:16pm (flight time is 1 hour, 46 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart at 11pm and arrive back at SFO at 12:32am on Monday morning (flight time is 1 hour, 32 minutes). Click here to book.

The hotel: Two nights at Travelodge LAX South -- $222

This 104-room motel on two floors has exterior corridors and offers free high-speed internet access in all rooms along with cable TV and a refrigerator, When you get some free time, head for the outdoor pool or the outdoor BBQ grill, the perfect places to meet fellow travelers. Click here to book.

Total price tag: $489
---

