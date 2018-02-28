Get help with mental health issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you or a loved one are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.
TAKE ACTION: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
And this list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.
If you're looking for help with bullying or teen mental health, click here for a list of resources.
Napa County: Mental Health Crisis Services
24 Hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline: (707)-253-4711
Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-843-5200
Sonoma County Department of Health Services: Suicide Prevention
North Bay Suicide Prevention hotline is a toll-free, confidential 24/7 suicide prevention hotline (1-855-587-6373)
Sonoma County's 24-hour Emergency Mental Health Hotline: (800) 746-8181.
National Alliance on Mental Illness: Sonoma County
WARMLINE (866-906-6264) Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
County Mental Health Plan Contact List
From California Department of Health Care Services, look for your county to get a 1-800 service number to reach your local Mental Health Plan.
MHP Contact List - California Department of Health Care
County Mental Health Plan Phone Number(s) Alameda (and City of Berkeley) (800) 491-9099: Alpine (800) 318-8212: Amador (888) 310-6555: Butte (800) 334-6622
Crisis Support Services of Alameda County
24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-309-2131
Text SAFE TO 20121: Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Support Groups contact Clinical Director: Devah DeFusco, LMFT 510-420-2475
Counseling Services Program: 1-800-260-0094
Family Service Agency of Marin: Suicide Prevention and Community Counseling
24/7 Suicide Hotline: (415) 499-1100
24/7 Grief Counseling: (415) 499-1195
To make an appointment call: (415) 491-5700
Email: fsa@fsamarin.org
Contra Costa Crisis Center
Crisis and Suicide: 800-833-2900
Crisis Text: text "HOPE" to 20121
M-F 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Grief: 800-837-1818
San Francisco Suicide Prevention
24- hour San Francisco Comprehensive Child Crisis Line: 415-970-3800
24-Hour Crisis Line: 415-781-0500 or 800-273-8255
Email: Youth@sfsuicide.org
Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit
Phone: 1-800-746-8181
Suicide Prevention Resource Center
The nation's only federally supported resource center devoted to advancing the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention. SPRC provides technical assistance, training, and materials to increase the knowledge and expertise of suicide prevention practitioners and other professionals serving people at risk for suicide. Phone: (415) 921-8850
Star Vista
Mental health services organization serving San Mateo County.
24/7 hotline: 650-579-0350
Text: "BAY" to 741741
Phone (650) 591-9623
Email: info@star-vista.org
Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services
Phone: 1(800)704-0900
Suicide and Crisis Hotline 24/7: 1(855)278-4204
National Mental Health Resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255
American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Give An Hour
Develops national networks of volunteers capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions that arise within our society. Current services available for U.S. troops and families as well as those affected by a natural disaster or man-made trauma.
The Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress (CSTS)
One of the nation's oldest and most highly regarded, academic-based organizations dedicated to advancing trauma-informed knowledge, leadership and methodologies. They have multiple resources, facts sheets, and education and training programs
Out of the Darkness Walks
When you walk in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walks, you join efforts with thousands of people nationwide to raise money for AFSP's vital research and education programs to prevent suicide and save lives.
