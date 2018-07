Get help with mental health issues

Take Action: Send us resources Bullying, violence at home or in the workplace, school safety, human rights. We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate some of the biggest challenges in our communities and to also find an ally and get help. These lists will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, here's how you can make a suggestion. Enter name: Email address: Daytime phone: City, State Zip: Comments: Please select files to upload:

If you or a loved one are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.And this list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.If you're looking for help with bullying or teen mental health, click here for a list of resources 24 Hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline: (707)-253-4711Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-843-5200North Bay Suicide Prevention hotline is a toll-free, confidential 24/7 suicide prevention hotline (1-855-587-6373)Sonoma County's 24-hour Emergency Mental Health Hotline: (800) 746-8181.WARMLINE (866-906-6264) Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.From California Department of Health Care Services, look for your county to get a 1-800 service number to reach your local Mental Health Plan.County Mental Health Plan Phone Number(s) Alameda (and City of Berkeley) (800) 491-9099: Alpine (800) 318-8212: Amador (888) 310-6555: Butte (800) 334-662224-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-309-2131Text SAFE TO 20121: Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.Support Groups contact Clinical Director: Devah DeFusco, LMFT 510-420-2475Counseling Services Program: 1-800-260-009424/7 Suicide Hotline: (415) 499-110024/7 Grief Counseling: (415) 499-1195To make an appointment call: (415) 491-5700Email: fsa@fsamarin.org Crisis and Suicide: 800-833-2900Crisis Text: text "HOPE" to 20121M-F 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.Grief: 800-837-181824- hour San Francisco Comprehensive Child Crisis Line: 415-970-380024-Hour Crisis Line: 415-781-0500 or 800-273-8255Email: Youth@sfsuicide.org Phone: 1-800-746-8181The nation's only federally supported resource center devoted to advancing the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention. SPRC provides technical assistance, training, and materials to increase the knowledge and expertise of suicide prevention practitioners and other professionals serving people at risk for suicide. Phone: (415) 921-8850Mental health services organization serving San Mateo County.24/7 hotline: 650-579-0350Text: "BAY" to 741741Phone (650) 591-9623Email: info@star-vista.org Phone: 1(800)704-0900Suicide and Crisis Hotline 24/7: 1(855)278-42041-800-273-82551-800-273-TALK (8255)Develops national networks of volunteers capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions that arise within our society. Current services available for U.S. troops and families as well as those affected by a natural disaster or man-made trauma.One of the nation's oldest and most highly regarded, academic-based organizations dedicated to advancing trauma-informed knowledge, leadership and methodologies. They have multiple resources, facts sheets, and education and training programsWhen you walk in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walks, you join efforts with thousands of people nationwide to raise money for AFSP's vital research and education programs to prevent suicide and save lives.