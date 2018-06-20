HEALTH & FITNESS

Lashing out: Posh and Wild salon opens in Marina

A new eyelash service spot has opened for business in the Marina. The new arrival, Posh and Wild, is located at 2073 Greenwich St.

Owner Dasha Devyatko formerly operated salon defEYEned in the Mission. In the new location, she offers a range of beauty services by appointment, including eyelash extensions, brows, nails, and hairstyling.

In the near future, the salon will expand to offer spray tanning and waxing, according to its website.
With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Posh and Wild has already made a good impression.

Alaina K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, said, "I have been going to Dasha for my lashes for over a year now and I'm really happy with the work she does. She's the best!"

"I got my eyelashes and nails done at this new spot and I love the quality of the work," said Aikerim S. "And I want to highlight that I spent only one hour because they gave me an option of combining my appointments."

Posh and Wild (415-375-0032) is open by appointment only from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is closed on Sunday.
