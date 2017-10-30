Rhett Krawitt walked into an assembly Monday at Bel Aire Elementary School in Marin County only to discover that he was the honored guest.The 9 year old learned that his dream to deliver medicines and vaccines in Africa will come true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.Rhett is a leukemia survivor who became well known at the state capitol in 2015 as he spoke in favor of legislation mandating vaccinations for most school children. Because he had a compromised immune system, and because a number of children in Marin County were not vaccinated, Rhett's health was at risk.An article in the New England Journal of Medicine credited Rhett's advocacy as one of the factors that lead to the eventual passage of the bill.The 4th grader says he's excited about meeting the infectious disease team at the World Health Organization in Pretoria, South Africa as well as going on safari.