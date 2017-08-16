Light the Night with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and ABC7

THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS exists to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients. We are saving lives not someday, but today.
LLS funds research to advance more breakthrough therapies for blood cancer patients. We are the voice for all blood cancer patients, and we are working to ensure access to treatments for all blood cancer patients. Despite progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis, so more funding is needed to advance research and ensure access to treatments to help save more lives. More than $1 billion has been invested in research through LLS to save the lives of blood cancer.
TAKING STEPS TO SAVE LIVES
Light The Night is an annual evening celebration that raises funds for LLS's mission: to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
Light The Night is a powerful and unique fundraising campaign from LLS, which brings together families, communities and companies to honor blood cancer survivors and loved ones lost to the disease. This event shines a light on the importance of finding cures and providing access to treatments for blood cancer patients, as well as funds treatments that are saving lives of patients today. LLS is accelerating cures by providing patient support services, advocacy for lifesaving treatments and the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it's all happening now.
EXPERIENCE LIGHT THE NIGHT
During the event, participants symbolically light the dark world of cancer by carrying illuminated lanterns to show how their lives have been affected by blood cancer: red for supporters, white for survivors, and gold for those walking in memory of a loved one lost to cancer.
Light The Night is a family-friendly, non-competitive, less than two-mile walk route and is accessible to all fitness levels. Participants who raise $100 or more will become a Champion for Cures and will receive: a commemorative Light The Night t-shirt and wristband which entitles the wearer to a variety of food and refreshments that evening. This year, all walkers will receive our exclusive, illuminated lantern on the night of the event.
Find your local event or consider donating today. Registration is simple - call 877-LTN-WALK (877-586-9255), Options 4, then 2.
2017 BAY AREA AND SILICON VALLEY LIGHT THE NIGHT Event Dates
Napa Valley - September 16, 2017 at Oxbow Commons, Napa
North Bay - October 07, 2017 at Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa
Silicon Valley - October 14, 2017 at Avaya Stadium, San Jose
East Bay - October 21, 2017 at Walnut Creek Civic Park, Walnut Creek
San Francisco - November 16, 2017 at AT&T Park, San Francisco
Napa Valley
Click here for details. Click here to register for Light The Night Napa Valley.
North Bay
Click here for details. Click here to register for Light The Night North Bay.
Silicon Valley
Click here for details. Click here to register for Light The Night in Silicon Valley.
Silicon Valley Light The Night Sizzle Reel
East Bay
Click here for details. Click here to register for Light The Night East Bay.
San Francisco
Click here for details. Click here to register for Light The Night San Francisco.
LLS Video
Click here to learn more about the local chapter.
Greater Bay Area (Napa Valley, North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco)
Hashtags: #NapaValleyLightTheNight, #NapaValleyLTN, #NorthBayLightTheNight, #NBLTN, #EastBayLightTheNight, #EBLTN, #SanFranciscoLightTheNight, #SFLTN
Silicon Valley
Hashtags: #SVLightTheNight #LightTheNight #LLSUSA
The current hashtags being used on social media are: #LLS, #SomedayIsToday
For more information about LLS, visit www.LLS.org.
