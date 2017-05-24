HEALTH & FITNESS

Napa County officials investigating botulism death

This is a 3D illustration of Clostridium bacteria, which causes botulism. (Shutterstock photo)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa health officials have confirmed that a person who contracted botulism has died.

Officials will not release information on the victim because this is an isolated incident which happened in the last month. It is unrelated to recent outbreaks from nacho cheese in the Sacramento area.

The exact cause is still being investigated at this time.

Officials want to remind people to properly store canned goods they purchase and if they are canning themselves, to follow recommended home canning and preserving procedures so you can ensure as best as possible the safety of canned foods.

Click here for CDC information about preventing botulism.
