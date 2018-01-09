WEIGHT LOSS

NC couple in their 70s helps each other lose nearly 400 pounds

Beck and Donnie Hensley showing off their new sizes (Credit: WLOS)

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina --
It's widely known that it can be easier to achieve a goal with the help of loved ones, and one Weaverville couple is showing the world just how powerful the buddy system can be.

Becky and Donnie Hensley, both in their seventies, are now perfectly healthy, but it wasn't always that way.

RELATED: Couple loses 400 pounds in 2 years

Years ago, the couple weighed roughly 370 pounds each.

Beck said she could barely walk around and needed a divine intervention.

"I was praying, and the Lord spoke to me, and said, 'Go find Donnie, and ask him to go to Weight Watchers with you,'" she told WLOS.

Seven years later, the pair has slimmed down; Donnie lost 165 pounds and Becky lost 208.





"It hurts me when I see folks that are big like this because it's just been such a tremendous journey that God has blessed," Becky said.

"I can't imagine going back and being that big," added Donnie.
How did they do it?

Love, support, and of course, motivation.

They gained confidence as they shed the pounds by changing their diet and going to the gym for the first time.

RELATED: Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2018

"I still say scriptures when I'm walking," Becky said. "I am so thankful to be able to walk."

Oprah and Weight Watchers both took notice, featuring them online to motivate others.
But for the happier, lighter couple, it's not about what they lost but what they've gained.

RELATED: 'Body builder to body lover' hopes to inspire others

"My husband and I have a much better lifestyle now. We have fun with different recipes. Also, more fun smooching."

Becky's advice?

"Patience and persistence will pay off. Nobody is perfect, we're not perfect. Sometimes we go to parties and we may eat too much, we may eat things we shouldn't eat. Once and a while it doesn't hurt you."

The Hensleys are still hitting the gym and still go to Weight Watchers. Their goal now is to maintain the weight loss.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthweight losshealthfitnessnorth carolina newsbuzzworthyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
New study claims eating pasta will help you lose weight
Consumer Catch-up: Harley-Davidson recall, Weight Watchers discount
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018
More weight loss
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News