HEALTH & FITNESS

New app offers birth control delivery without seeing a doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

New app offers birth control delivery without seeing a doctor: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 25, 2017. (WPVI)

A new smartphone app offers to prescribe birth control without seeing a doctor in person.

It's called Nurx and it's now available in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Once you download the app, the patient then fills out a health survey. After that they speak to a licensed physician about their medical history.

As long as they are healthy, they can get birth control delivered to them.

The greater goal is to improve the access for patients, but also improve the efficiency of our healthcare system.

However, critics hope teens don't use the app to avoid having these important discussions with their parents.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckbirth controlhealth careappmobile app
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Five-year-old born without arms learns to ride a bike
Boy who had heart transplant dies on first day of school
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
West Nile Virus detected in Monterey Co. for first time this year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Protesters take streets of SF in response to canceled 'Patriot Prayer' rally -- WATCH LIVE
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
1 confirmed dead, at least 12 injured after Harvey's landfall
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Weakened Harvey moves inland as tropical storm
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
Show More
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
Trump signs memo banning transgender individuals from openly serving in military
New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal
'Patriot Prayer shifts rally focus from Crissy Field to Alamo Square Park
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
More News
Top Video
Weakened Harvey moves inland as tropical storm
Protesters take streets of SF in response to canceled 'Patriot Prayer' rally -- WATCH LIVE
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
More Video