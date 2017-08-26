New app offers birth control delivery without seeing a doctor

A new smartphone app offers to prescribe birth control without seeing a doctor in person.It's called Nurx and it's now available in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.Once you download the app, the patient then fills out a health survey. After that they speak to a licensed physician about their medical history.As long as they are healthy, they can get birth control delivered to them.The greater goal is to improve the access for patients, but also improve the efficiency of our healthcare system.However, critics hope teens don't use the app to avoid having these important discussions with their parents.----------