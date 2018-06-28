HEALTH & FITNESS

Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

A family member says Jahi McMath, the Oakland girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death, has died after surgery.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A family member says Jahi McMath, the Oakland girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death, has died after surgery.

RELATED: Judge says teen girl Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive

The girl's mother Nailah Winkfield said Thursday that New Jersey doctors declared McMath dead from excessive bleeding and liver failure after an operation to treat an intestinal issue.

McMath had been in a vegetative state since December 2013, when a California coroner ruled that the 13-year-old girl died after suffering irreversible brain damage during an operation to remove her tonsils.

RELATED: Family says new photo shows 'healthy' Jahi McMath

Winkfield refused to accept the conclusion and moved the girl to New Jersey, where she has been kept on life support and received care. The state accommodates religions that don't recognize brain death.

Winkfield acknowledged her daughter's dire medical condition but said her Christian beliefs compelled her to fight for care because the girl occasionally showed physical signs of life by twitching her finger or wriggling her toe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgerydebatemedicalhealth careteenOakland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery
Family says new photo shows 'healthy' Jahi McMath
Jahi McMath's family attends school's 8th grade graduation
HEALTH & FITNESS
Fake bake: spray tan spa Honey Glo Tan opens in the Marina
Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid
Public tennis courts resurfaced via grants, city funding
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
Grass fire in Benicia prompts brief closure of I-780
Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Show More
5 Maryland newspaper office shooting victims identified
Report: LeBron contacted KD about leaving Warriors
SFPD releases surveillance video, photos of car in pedicab hit-and-run
Which way to Osaka? San Francisco's Sister Cities get new sign
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
More News