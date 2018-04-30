Perform For Life fitness studio opening in Hayes Valley

Fitness studio Perform For Life officially opens tomorrow at 61 Gough Street (near Haight) in Hayes Valley. On Saturday, co-founders Justine and Bryant Sharifi introduced their space to the neighborhood with a party.
This is the duo's second studio; their first space at 1825 Market St. opened four years ago.
"I'm super excited to see the vision come alive," Justine said, adding that their remodeling came "down to the wire."
While preparing the space, formerly a Cardio Barre studio, the Sharifis got to know neighbors like cat cafe Kittea and the dentistry across the street. "They are all so nice and warm," Justine said.
Workers installed two new showers in the former Cardio Barre space and the space has been reconfigured to create two changing rooms.
As we reported in January, a new wall has been built to create a enclosed room for chiropractor Dr. Krystal Drwencke, who treats a variety of chronic, acute, degenerative, spinal, extremity and sports-related injuries.
"To me, this is an ideal home for my practice," Drwencke wrote on her website. "I could not be more excited to interact with these amazing coaches on a regular basis and construct the best movement strategies for our clients and ourselves."
All of the studio's trainers have degrees in exercise science, kinesiology, or a related field and are licensed certified strength and conditioning specialists. Bryant is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, while Justine is a registered nurse.
Bryant said the Gough Street location will offer shared personal training for groups of up to four and will focus on strength building.
Advanced classes will be somewhere in between personal training and small group classes, he said, with a focus on workouts like squats, overhead press, incline press, bench press, dips, and chin-ups.
Groups will also work out together on the racks, something that is popular for team-building events, Bryant said. As in the studio's other location, one-on-one personal training is also available.
Chiropractor care appointments can be booked online, while Perform for Life fitness classes can either be booked online or by giving them a call at (415)-355-0745.
