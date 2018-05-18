Ritual Skincare now open in Hayes Valley

Skin care specialist, massage therapist and herbalist Katie Woods recently opened Ritual Skincare at 120 Hickory St. (and Franklin), where she offers holistic skin care services to women and men of all ages.
Woods caters to customers "who want to cultivate a safe and effective practice to support the skin's long term health," she said via email. "These services include customized facials, sugaring and individualized regimens for home care."
After working out of a space at 379 Hayes St., Woods is no stranger to the neighborhood. "I've always loved Hayes Valley," she said, describing it as a bit kooky and centrally located, filled with amazing small businesses and an old-school San Francisco vibe.
"I'm grateful that I've been able to create a peaceful haven in the center of San Francisco where my clients can easily escape from the stress of the city," she said.
Since signing the lease, Woods has completely redone the space, previously occupied by the offices of Smitten Ice Cream.
"As far as large projects, I installed a partial wall and sink to create the treatment room," she said. "Otherwise, the rest was creating the aesthetic I wanted for my business," such as installing knotted lighting from Windy Chien.
Woods said she spent months dreaming up the design, but the actual execution and set up only took about two weeks. Although the renovation period was quick, she said old San Francisco buildings can present unique challenges. "Let's just leave it at that," she said.
As we reported early last month, next-door neighbor and esthetician Elise May shares a reception area and rest room with Woods. "Elise is fantastic and has already been a joy and positive energy as my neighbor," Woods said.
"We've also discussed the possibility of opening both our spaces to collaborate on some wellness events," Woods said. She said plans are still in the works, since she wants to take the time to get settled into the new space. "There are still a few unfinished projects," Woods said.
Thanks to tipster Derek W.!
Have you come across a new business in the neighborhood? Text your tip and a photo to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
healthHoodlineSan Francisco