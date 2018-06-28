HEALTH & FITNESS

Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid

EMBED </>More Videos

How to avoid sea lice

Sea lice aren't lice at all. They aren't even insects.

Actually, they are tiny larvae of the thimble jelly fish.

Sea lice stings typically occur when they become trapped between a bathing suit and skin.

The best way to avoid being stung is to be aware of reports and also to wear skin-tight swimwear. The tight swimwear will prevent the sea lice from getting between your swimsuit and your skin.

Symptoms of a sting include an itchy rash and small blisters. More severe reactions can include fever, chills, headache and nausea.

If you are stung, take off your swim suit and take a shower.

If a rash appears, use cooked oatmeal or calamine lotion over the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeachesoceansjellyfishliceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
It's M3 Time Nail Salon opens in Mission
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: 5 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Maryland newspaper
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
PHOTOS: Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper
Report: LeBron contacts KD about leaving Warriors
'Justice for Junior' puts focus on fighting gang violence
'Summer of Paving' project begins in Oakland
Driver arrested in SJ hit-and-run crash involving at least 6 vehicles
Show More
Street cleaners shed new light on SF homeless problem
Pawnee Fire grows to 13,700 acres, 40 percent contained
Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted
'Fire sales' at Bay Area cannabis dispensaries ahead of July 1 rule change
Bud Light offering California free beer if Mexico beats Brazil
More News