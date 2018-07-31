SF doctor warns of adverse effects associated with vaginal rejuvenation procedures

Women are being warned of procedures that promise benefits ranging from sexual enhancement to reduced side-effects of menopause.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified more than a half-dozen manufacturers of laser and radio-frequency heat devices, saying they should not be marketed for so-called vaginal rejuvenation procedures.San Francisco dermatologist Vic Narurkar says the devices have been used safely for cosmetic and medical purposes but haven't been specifically approved for the new uses."I would tell the patient to wait until the approved studies have been performed and the FDA has given an indication for the claims that the manufacturers are making," Naurkar said.FDA officials say they've already received reports of adverse effects from women, including pain and scarring.