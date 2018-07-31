COSMETIC SURGERY

SF doctor warns of adverse effects associated with vaginal rejuvenation procedures

EMBED </>More Videos

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified more than a half-dozen manufacturers of laser and radio-frequency heat devices, saying they should not be marketed for so-called vaginal rejuvenation procedures. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Women are being warned of procedures that promise benefits ranging from sexual enhancement to reduced side-effects of menopause.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified more than a half-dozen manufacturers of laser and radio-frequency heat devices, saying they should not be marketed for so-called vaginal rejuvenation procedures.

San Francisco dermatologist Vic Narurkar says the devices have been used safely for cosmetic and medical purposes but haven't been specifically approved for the new uses.

"I would tell the patient to wait until the approved studies have been performed and the FDA has given an indication for the claims that the manufacturers are making," Naurkar said.

FDA officials say they've already received reports of adverse effects from women, including pain and scarring.

For more stories, photos, and video on women's health, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwomens healthhealth carewarningdoctorswomen's healthwomen and healthcosmetic surgerySan Francisco
COSMETIC SURGERY
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Microblading eyebrows can lead to infection
Mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
Houston surgery patient wakes up to missing belly button
More cosmetic surgery
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News