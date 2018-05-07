HEALTH & FITNESS

Shear vintage: Old Mission Barbershop debuts

Photo: Old Mission Barbershop/Yelp

By Hoodline
Time for a trim? A new barber shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Old Mission Barbershop, the newcomer is located at 2485 Mission St. (between 21st and 20th streets).

The new arrival features exposed brick walls and vintage copper-plated barber chairs. Appointments can be made online at its website, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, earning a five-star rating out of five Yelp reviews.

"Been going to Omar (owner) for the last couple of years," said Alejandro L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 27. "Always has been a phenomenal experience. He's very skilled and cuts so well that I often receive compliments after a fresh cut. On top of that, he's a good guy and a people person. Best barber I've had."

"Best barbershop in SF," said Yelper j j.. "Omar is the greatest barber I've ever had and has put his heart and soul in this place. The barbers there are attentive, super friendly and will give you not only a flawless hairstyle but most importantly a modern one. They always give me good tips to style my hair afterwards too."

Old Mission Barbershop is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News