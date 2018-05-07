Shear vintage: Old Mission Barbershop debuts

Time for a trim? A new barber shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Old Mission Barbershop, the newcomer is located at 2485 Mission St. (between 21st and 20th streets).
The new arrival features exposed brick walls and vintage copper-plated barber chairs. Appointments can be made online at its website, but walk-ins are also welcome.
The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, earning a five-star rating out of five Yelp reviews.
"Been going to Omar (owner) for the last couple of years," said Alejandro L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 27. "Always has been a phenomenal experience. He's very skilled and cuts so well that I often receive compliments after a fresh cut. On top of that, he's a good guy and a people person. Best barber I've had."
"Best barbershop in SF," said Yelper j j.. "Omar is the greatest barber I've ever had and has put his heart and soul in this place. The barbers there are attentive, super friendly and will give you not only a flawless hairstyle but most importantly a modern one. They always give me good tips to style my hair afterwards too."
Old Mission Barbershop is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
healthHoodlineSan Francisco