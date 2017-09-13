HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Sleeping with your dog can lead to a more restful night

Are dogs good for your sleep? (KTRK)

Dog owners, listen up! Sharing your bedroom with Fido can have a negative or positive impact on your rest, depending on where they sleep.

A small study used activity trackers to monitor humans as they slept with dogs in their room. Having your pooch in your bedroom appears to actually lead to a more restful night, because people find a sense of security with their pets in the same room.

That all changes, however, when your dog is actually in bed with you. The study showed those dog owners sacrificed quality of sleep.

If the study holds true, it may be time to invest in a new dog bed!

