Study: Lowering blood pressure may possibly cut Alzheimer's risk

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A major study finds lowering your blood pressure to recommended levels can cut your risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's.
Researchers in Utah found that people whose top blood pressure reading was taken down to 120 were 19 percent less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment. They were 15 percent less likely to eventually develop dementia.
VIDEO: Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms
The results are similar to other research, which found lower blood pressure can cut your risk of heart attack and stroke.
If you're concerned about a loved one who might have symptoms of Alzheimer's, visit this page.