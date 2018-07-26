HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Lowering blood pressure may possibly cut Alzheimer's risk

A major study reveals lowering your blood pressure to recommended levels can cut your risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A major study finds lowering your blood pressure to recommended levels can cut your risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's.

Researchers in Utah found that people whose top blood pressure reading was taken down to 120 were 19 percent less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment. They were 15 percent less likely to eventually develop dementia.

The results are similar to other research, which found lower blood pressure can cut your risk of heart attack and stroke.

If you're concerned about a loved one who might have symptoms of Alzheimer's, visit this page.
