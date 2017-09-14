HEALTH & FITNESS

Suicide and mental health resource page

It's Suicide Prevention Awareness Week. Two survivors talk about jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. A story of regret and of hope. (KGO-TV)

If you or your loved ones are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County
Website: www.crisissupport.org
Text SAFE TO 20121: Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Support Groups contact Clinical Director: Devah DeFusco, LMFT 510-420-2475
Counseling Services Program: 1-800-260-0094.

Your Life Your Voice
Website: www.yourlifeyourvoice.org
CALL 24/7: 1-800-448-3000

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Contra Costa Crisis Center
Website: www.crisis-center.org
Crisis and Suicide: 800-833-2900
Crisis Text: text "HOPE" to 20121
M-F 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Grief: 800-837-1818

Teen Line
Website: teenlineonline.org
CALL 310-855-4673 TEXT TEEN to 839863

MARIN COUNTY:

Family Service Agency of Marin: Suicide Prevention and Community Counseling
Website: samarin.org
24/7 Suicide Hotline: (415) 499-1100
24/7 Grief Counseling: (415) 499-1195
To make an appointment call: (415) 491-5700
Email: fsa@fsamarin.org

Marin County Office of Education: Student Mental Health/Suicide Prevention
Website: www.marinschools.org
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 499-1100
Marin Psychiatric Emergency Services/ Crisis Center: 473-6666
Marin Grief Counseling 499-1195

NAPA COUNTY

Aldea Children & Family Services
Website: www.aldeainc.org
Call: (888) 99-ALDEA (2532)
Email: info@aldeainc.org

Napa County: Mental Health Crisis Services
Website: www.countyofnapa.org
24 Hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline: (707)-253-4711
Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-843-5200

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

San Francisco Suicide Prevention:
Website: www.sfsuicide.org
24- hour San Francisco Comprehensive Child Crisis Line: 415-970-3800
24-Hour Crisis Line: 415-781-0500 or 800-273-8255
Email: Youth@sfsuicide.org

Paradigm San Francisco
Website: paradigmsanfrancisco.com
Call: 888-220-3466 to speak to a specialist
International: 415 423 7164
Email: info@paradigmsanfrancisco.com

The Trevor Project
Website: www.thetrevorproject.org
Trevor Lifeline: The only national 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention lifeline available at 1-866-488-7386.
Text "Trevor" to 1-202-304-1200 available Monday-Friday from 3-10pm ET / Noon-7pm PT at 202-304-1200.
TrevorChat: Online instant messaging with a TrevorChat counselor. Open daily from 3-10pm ET / Noon-7pm PT.

LGBT National Youth Talkline
Website: www.glbthotline.org
Toll-free 1-800-246-PRIDE (1-800-246-7743)
Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST
Email: help@LGBThotline.org

Suicide Prevention Resource Center
Website: www.sprc.org
Call: (415) 921-8850
Email: pflagsf@gmail.com

SAN MATEO COUNTY

Star Vista
Website: www.star-vista.org
24/7 hotline: 650-579-0350
Text: "BAY" to 741741
Phone (650) 591-9623
Email: info@star-vista.org

On Your Mind
Website: www.onyourmind.net
24/7 HOTLINE AT 1-800-273-TALK
California Youth Crisis Line: 24/7 hotline: 800-843-5200
Communities Overcoming Relationship Abuse: 24/7 hotline 1-800-300-1080

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services
Website: www.sccgov.org
Call: 1(800)704-0900
Suicide and Crisis Hotline 24/7: 1(855)278-4204

City of Palo Alto: Project Safety Net
Website: www.psnpaloalto.com
County Crisis Hotline: 1-855-278-4204
Crisis Text Line: text BAY to 741741

SOLANO COUNTY

Solano County: Children, Youth & Families
Website: solano.networkofcare.org
Family and individual resource: PDF
National suicide prevention hotline/veteran's crisis line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1 after dialing)
Solano County Crisis Unit 24 Hour Line (707) 428-1131
Division of Children's Mental Health Services : Phone:707-435-2080
Solano County Crisis Line: (707) 428-1131 & (707) 750-3000, 24hour referral to counseling services
Child Haven Fairfield (707) 425-5744 ext. 114, counseling services for children, parenting classes.
Solano County Mental Health Children's Services (800) 547-0495, referrals to outpatient counseling services.
Successful Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Treatment : (SMART) (707) 784-2220, referrals and treatment for mental health issues, drug and alcohol, parenting and domestic violence issues. Free to all CalWORKS recipients.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma County Department of Health Services: Suicide Prevention
Website: www.sonoma-county.org
North Bay Suicide Prevention hotline is a toll-free, confidential 24/7 suicide prevention hotline (1-855-587-6373)
Sonoma County's 24-hour Emergency Mental Health Hotline: (800) 746-8181.

National Alliance on Mental Illness: Sonoma County
Website: namisonomacounty.org
WARMLINE (866-906-6264) Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM

NATIONAL RESOURCES:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255

American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
http://www.afsp.org/

Out of the Darkness Walks
When you walk in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walks, you join efforts with thousands of people nationwide to raise money for AFSP's vital research and education programs to prevent suicide and save lives.
http://www.afsp.org/walk
