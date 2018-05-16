The 4 newest fitness spots in San Francisco

FiDi Massage
580 California St., Suite 1200, Financial District
Photo: FiDi Massage/Yelp
FiDi Massage offers therapeutic massage and yoga instruction in San Francisco's Financial District.
According to the business' website, "FiDi Massage serves the Financial District with solutions to your neck and back pain. Therapeutic bodywork and massage will help you to maintain your San Francisco-paced schedule."
The spa aims to relieve discomfort due to sports injuries, anxiety and headaches, along with neck, shoulder and lower-back pain.
FiDi Massage's current Yelp rating of five stars out of one review indicates positive attention from users.
"As a massage connoisseur, I've been to most of the spas in SF, and Ryan is a phenomenal talent,"wrote Yelper Jerzy G. "He has a precise understanding of the muscular system, and if I'm having neck or back pain, he can usually pinpoint the problem in a few seconds."
FiDi Massage is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
EverStrongSF
218 Fillmore St., Lower Haight
Photo: everstrongsf/Yelp
EverStrongSF is a personal training spot in the Lower Haight offering private one-on-one personal training sessions in 20-minute intervals once a week.
"One 20-minute session per week with us will help you improve all markers of health, create a sharper and more mentally tough mind, and build incredible amounts of strength that will help you experience greater joy in all aspects of life," The fitness center's website said.
EverStrongSF specializes in efficient "High Intensity Training" sessions with personal trainers and the latest technology, aiming to provide undivided one-on-one attention and motivation to each individual on a weekly basis.
EverStrongSF currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive feedback from visitors.
"I have been working with Abe for over two months and love it," wrote Yelper Gen B. "He is incredibly knowledgeable and easy to work with, he cues me throughout the workout -- keeping me focused and validating my form. He takes time to explain the data captured by the adaptive machines. You will both feel and see results -- highly recommend."
Yelper Jonathon M. noted, "Abe and Austin are great, flexible, and very considerate of my individual goals. They truly make it feel like we're working together, rather than being told what to do. It comes at a cost, but in terms of results it's worth it for me."
EverStrongSF is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Body Mechanix Fitness
1919 Mission St., Mission
Photo: Mallory G./Yelp
With another San Francisco location in the Embarcadero and branches in Oakland and Castro Valley, Body Mechanix Fitness specializes in personal training sessions, corporate wellness, and group classes, according to the business' website.
The gym offers body and boxing conditioning classes available with certified fitness instructors who give individual feedback. (Check out the descriptions of Body Mechanix's available classes here.)
Yelp users are excited about Body Mechanix Fitness, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
"I come here about once a month even though its a major butt-kicking every time," Yelper Jennifer S. said. "It's a lot of circuits and seems like a pretty well-rounded workout. Last class we used TRX ropes, battle ropes, free weights and lunges."
Yelper Kerri H.noted, "I tried a group class called "Body Core," and it was such a fun and hard work out. I couldn't wait to come back in for my personal training session with Mallory. He did not disappoint. Both were so awesome, and I feel sore in all the right places."
Body Mechanix Fitness is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.
Expand.Yoga
482 Potrero Ave., Mission
Photo: Anastasiya S./Yelp
Expand.Yoga is a yoga and aerial fitness spot that incorporates Pilates and dance with traditional yoga positions on an anti-gravity hammock.
Keep an eye out for classes like "Fundamentals and Coffee," which focuses on aerial yoga techniques, deep stretching, and a core hammock workout, or "Cocooning and Kombucha," which combines meditation and free kombucha (served after class) with anti-gravity yoga.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Expand.Yoga has been getting positive attention.
"This studio is a gem. The instructors are great -- motivating and helpful, and I appreciate the little post-workout community activities like coffee and kombucha," wrote Yelper Anastasiya S. "Whenever I have tension (physical or mental) anti-gravity yoga comes to the rescue! Check out their meditative cocooning class to deeply relax and de-stress."
Laura D. added, "This cool new anti-gravity studio is well located with lots of street parking, excellent instructors, proprietor and vibe! I encourage people to support this women-owned business!"
Expand.Yoga is open from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m.-9 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. on Sunday.