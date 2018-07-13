HEART TRANSPLANT

The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well

EMBED </>More Videos

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital has performed the first pediatric heart transplant in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital has performed the first pediatric heart transplant in San Francisco. Until recently, San Francisco didn't have a hospital equipped for the complicated procedure.

The patient's name is Andrea. Her parents did not want to give out her last name. She looks and acts like any other 11-year-old.

When ABC7 sat down to talk to her, she was wearing pajamas with ice cream and pizza designs.

But life hasn't been that normal for Andrea. Three years ago she began to show signs of cardiomyopathy.

RELATED: Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital

"What that means is that the heart muscle was stiff. So it's pumping OK, it's able to get blood out, but getting blood in is very difficult," said Dr. Jeffrey Gossett, a pediatric cardiologist at UCSF Benioff.

Playing soccer and basketball, which Andrea enjoys, was hard.

"When I was doing it I would get tired. Like I would rest for a bit and then go back," Andrea explained.

In March, doctors finally concluded she needed a heart transplant.

RELATED: 'Heart Moms' spread cheer to children hospitalized with congenital heart defects in SF

"It was very a very difficult time for the entire family, crying all the time," her father Calin told us.

On July 1, Andrea was in the operating room undergoing a transplant, thanks to a donor.

About 500 pediatric heart transplants are performed in this country every year. Some kids die waiting for that heart. That's why signing up to be a donor is so important.

When it opened in 2015, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Mission Bay became an official pediatric center and was certified to perform heart transplants.

"We can't just say, 'Hey, we are doing organ transplants,' right? We have to prove to ourselves, to the federal government and most of all our patients that this is something we can do and do well," Gossett said. He was recruited from the heart transplant program at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. He's optimistic about Andrea's future.

For now there's only one thing on her mind: "To be home!" Andrea exclaimed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgeryheart transplantchildrenmedical marvelsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital
'Heart Moms' spread cheer to children hospitalized with congenital heart defects in SF
HEART TRANSPLANT
Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Stanford marks 50 years since first U.S. adult heart transplant performed there
Boy who had heart transplant dies on first day of school
More heart transplant
HEALTH & FITNESS
Oakland hospital routinely testing patients for HIV
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
What's the best bug spray? Consumer Reports has new ratings
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Posey Tube reopens in Alameda following injury accident
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as SF rideshare driver
Visitors get stuck on gondola lift at Oakland Zoo
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Oakland hospital routinely testing patients for HIV
Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room
VIDEO: 'These were violent rapes committed by a serial rapist,' SFPD says
Show More
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
Giant hogweed warning: Virginia teen sustains burns
More News