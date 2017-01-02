MARIJUANA

Doctors see uptick in illness linked to marijuana use after legalization

A man lights up a marijuana cigarette in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

DENVER (KGO) --
The legalization of marijuana in Colorado could be leading to a rise in an uncommon illness, according to some doctors.

Emergency room doctors say they're seeing an increase in cases of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, or CHS, which can be caused by consuming large amounts of marijuana.

"Now we're seeing those who are smoking marijuana more heavily, and we're seeing that they have this vomiting, and we're putting two and two together, and realizing that it's actually the marijuana use that's causing the nausea and vomiting," said Dr. David Steinbruner.

Marijuana advocates don't recommend consuming large amounts, but are standing by what they say is the medicinal benefit of cannabis. Doctors say that as with anything, too much is usually not a good thing.

For more marijuana stories, click here.
Related Topics:
healthmarijuanamedical marijuanadoctorslawshospitalmedical emergencyu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIJUANA
Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
Cop lets teen do 200 push-ups for pot offense
Prop 64 results in plea deal for San Rafael man
Robin Williams, Tupac arrested for allegedly having $69K of pot in Arizona
More marijuana
HEALTH & FITNESS
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2017
Research shows roller coasters may help with kidney stones
Consumer Reports warns against mixing medications with alcohol
Nutritionist argues children need more good fat in diet
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
49ers CEO Jed York speaks on firing GM and coach
Vallejo 'gone girl' kidnapping victim speaks out on social media
Wet, cold weather brings snow to some Bay Area peaks
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
WILDCARD: Raiders face Texans Saturday on ABC7
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
Show More
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
New 2017 driving laws in California
Chicagoan Daisy Driss celebrates 110th birthday
Raiders' Matt McGloin: 'I plan on being 100 percent' for Texans
Brazil prison riot leaves at least 60 dead
More News
Photos
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos