The legalization of marijuana in Colorado could be leading to a rise in an uncommon illness, according to some doctors.Emergency room doctors say they're seeing an increase in cases of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, or CHS, which can be caused by consuming large amounts of marijuana."Now we're seeing those who are smoking marijuana more heavily, and we're seeing that they have this vomiting, and we're putting two and two together, and realizing that it's actually the marijuana use that's causing the nausea and vomiting," said Dr. David Steinbruner.Marijuana advocates don't recommend consuming large amounts, but are standing by what they say is the medicinal benefit of cannabis. Doctors say that as with anything, too much is usually not a good thing.