HEALTH & FITNESS

Vallejo officials work to clean up water system after sediment found

(Shutterstock)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
City crews are continuing to work to remove sediment that got into the water lines from Vallejo's Swanzy Reservoir, affecting about 1,000 households, city officials said.

While the water supply is safe, residents should eliminate water use as much as possible to reduce the amount of sediment and dirt entering their pipelines, according to city officials.

Workers are pumping in clean water and flushing the impacted area, city officials said. The problem was discovered early this morning and crews were dispatched immediately.

The affected households are along Lemon Street to Interstate Highway 780 to Laurel Street and south to Pueblo Way, west to Porter Street and north back to Lemon Street, city officials said.

While city officials said the water is safe to drink, despite debris and discoloration, residents should limit usage. Residents may experience no or low water pressure and may see discolored water and sediment coming from their faucets, city officials said.

City officials said the problem arose when the sensor in the Swanzy Reservoir's closed system gave a false reading, causing sediment to be sucked from the bottom into the system.

City crews are working to remove the dirt from the lines.

Swanzy Reservoir is located in south Vallejo, in the hills of the Glen Cove neighborhood near the state Highway 80 Al Zampa Memorial Bridge, which connects Vallejo and Crockett on westbound 80.

The reservoir is one of the oldest reservoirs in the city, dating back to the early 1900s, city officials said.

Vallejo has an estimated population of 121,299, according to the 2016 U.S. Census.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrinking waterwaterVallejo
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News