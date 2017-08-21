ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared at the solar eclipse without glasses... now what?

EMBED </>More Videos

Admit it. You had eclipse glasses, but you still peeked at the sun without solar eye protection. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Admit it. You had eclipse glasses, but you still peeked at the sun without solar eye protection.

If you are worried that you damaged your eyes, monitor yourself for any light sensitivity that may develop, as well as blurred or distorted vision.

Staring at the sun might cause some short-term damage, similar to snow blindness.

Photokeratitis is when you actually damage your cornea, the thin surface layer of your eye. It is similar to a sunburn. The symptoms may not show up for hours. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, these might include blurred vision, sensitivity to light, headaches, halos, temporary color changes and pain.

VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse

These symptoms may go away in a day or two. You can relieve the effects of photokeratitis by placing a cold washcloth over your eyes, use artificial tear drops and take pain relievers, if necessary. Avoid rubbing your eyes and if you wear contact lenses, remove them immediately.

Staring at the sun for longer periods could cause more permanent damage. Solar retinopathy is when you damage your retina. That's the part of the eye that processes light.

The sun can burn cells much like a magnifying glass focused on the sun can burn through paper. Since the retina does not have any pain sensors, you may not notice any symptoms for hours, or even days.

Symptoms might include blurred vision, blind spots, distorted vision, color blindness and perception problems. If the damage is not too severe, the eye might recover in three to six months. But the risk of permanent damage is greater. Consult with an ophthalmologist if you have any of these symptoms.

Click here for full coverage on the total solar eclipse.

Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guererro

PHOTOS: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthsolar eclipseeclipseeye careabc7 originalssciencehistoryu.s. & worlddistraction
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
Yum! But what the heck is the MIND diet?
ASK THE EXPERT: ABC7 Weather team answers questions about solar eclipse
ASK THE EXPERT: Mike Nicco breaks down what will happen during solar eclipse
More abc7 originals
HEALTH & FITNESS
West Nile Virus detected in Monterey Co. for first time this year
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Light the Night with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and ABC7
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Rapper Keak Da Sneak in stable condition after Richmond shooting
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
Students watch eclipse at Richmond school
EB Highway 4 reopens in Antioch following police activity
VIDEOS: ABC7 at Bay Area eclipse watch parties
How Trump has divided his time between the White House and Trump properties
Ohio judge shot in ambush attack outside courthouse in stable condition
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Show More
Decision on right wing rally at Crissy Field expected soon
Trump to outline Afghan strategy in national TV address
New Caltrans report illustrates benefits of commuter rail
Search underway for 10 sailors after US destroyer collision
1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
Babysitters seen putting 7-month-old in fridge
Students watch eclipse at Richmond school
Trump watches eclipse from the White House
More Video