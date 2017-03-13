White House Price disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report

Health Secretary Tom Price says it will cover more individuals and lower costs.
Congress' nonpartisan budget analysts projected Monday that 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system. The Congressional Budget says that figure would grow to 24 million by 2026.
But Price says the administration disagrees "strenuously with the report that was put out."
ObamaCare is imploding. It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far! Republicans will come together and save the day.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017
Price complained the CBO only looked at the House bill, and not the two other parts of their three-phase plan.
As for the estimate that 14 million people would lose coverage, he says, "It's just not believable is what we would suggest."
The Congressional Black Caucus is calling the Republican health care plan a "disaster" after the release of the Congressional Budget Office's report.
The CBO says 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system. Congress' budget analysts say that figure would grow to 24 million by 2026.
Rep. Cedric Richmond is a Democratic congressman from Louisiana and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. He says "Republicans need to come up with a plan that actually makes insurance affordable, or work with Democrats to improve the Affordable Care Act."
President Donald Trump backs the GOP plan.
Richmond says the GOP plan will make "health care unaffordable for tens of millions of Americans."
Healthcare listening session w/ @VP & @SecPriceMD. Watch: https://t.co/5ayQ4dr8Ip #ReadTheBill: https://t.co/lZlPPGIkzH#RepealAndReplace pic.twitter.com/35ym2Mwb9h— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017
.@NancyPelosi calls GOP health care bill "immoral" and "indecent": "They are implementing the biggest transfer of wealth in our history." pic.twitter.com/CycsKIX3Mw— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 13, 2017
.@SenSchumer on GOP health care bill: "If there was ever a war on seniors, this bill, 'Trumpcare,' is it." https://t.co/GguwDKwMJq pic.twitter.com/EqUa7B8K0E— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 13, 2017
MORE: @ChrisMurphyCT on CBO report: ?We now know that Washington Republicans? plan will destroy America?s health care system." pic.twitter.com/V7SoAcbaki— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 13, 2017
NEW: CBO releases report on GOP's health care plan; estimates 14 million more uninsured in 2018, 24 million by 2026 https://t.co/GguwDKOo80— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 13, 2017