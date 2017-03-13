White House Price disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report

HEALTH CARE

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, speaks during a news conference on the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
The White House says it disagrees "strenuously" with a budget analysis of the Republican health care plan.

Health Secretary Tom Price says it will cover more individuals and lower costs.

Congress' nonpartisan budget analysts projected Monday that 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system. The Congressional Budget says that figure would grow to 24 million by 2026.

But Price says the administration disagrees "strenuously with the report that was put out."



Price complained the CBO only looked at the House bill, and not the two other parts of their three-phase plan.

As for the estimate that 14 million people would lose coverage, he says, "It's just not believable is what we would suggest."

The Congressional Black Caucus is calling the Republican health care plan a "disaster" after the release of the Congressional Budget Office's report.

The CBO says 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system. Congress' budget analysts say that figure would grow to 24 million by 2026.

Rep. Cedric Richmond is a Democratic congressman from Louisiana and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. He says "Republicans need to come up with a plan that actually makes insurance affordable, or work with Democrats to improve the Affordable Care Act."

President Donald Trump backs the GOP plan.

Richmond says the GOP plan will make "health care unaffordable for tens of millions of Americans."

